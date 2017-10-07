Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 166.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 104.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) opened at 57.51 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.23 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.68) EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $1,221,482.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,929 shares of company stock worth $8,342,308. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

