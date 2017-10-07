Premium Income Corp (NASDAQ:PIC_A:CA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Premium Income Corp (PIC_A:CA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/premium-income-corp-pic_aca-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-12th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.