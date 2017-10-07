PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 29.35 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.97 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PRA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

