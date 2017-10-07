Portland General Electric Company (POR) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,012 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Portland General Electric worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE POR) opened at 46.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.70 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

