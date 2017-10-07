Porter Bancorp (PBIB) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Porter Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.2644473392978 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ PBIB) traded up 2.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares. Porter Bancorp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm’s market cap is $71.45 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Porter Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Porter Bancorp will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porter Bancorp Company Profile

Porter Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, PBI Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank with a range of commercial and personal banking products. It offers retail and commercial deposit products. It offers drive-in banking facilities, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, treasury management services, remote deposit services, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, cash management, vault services, and loan and deposit sweep accounts.

