Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POLR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Polar Capital Holdings plc alerts:

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON POLR) opened at 449.50 on Tuesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 272.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 460.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 402.50 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/polar-capital-holdings-plc-polr-given-hold-rating-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

In other news, insider Tom Bartlam purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($285,183.71).

About Polar Capital Holdings plc

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.