PointState Capital LP Sells 29,500 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)

PointState Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,004,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,232,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,058,000 after buying an additional 691,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,030,000 after buying an additional 336,521 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 210.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,100,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,895,000 after buying an additional 2,781,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,464,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,883,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 1,992,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $106,018,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $73,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $233,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,194 shares of company stock worth $106,899,540. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PointState Capital LP Sells 29,500 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pointstate-capital-lp-sells-29500-shares-of-bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt.html.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) traded up 0.64% on Friday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,199 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $410.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.38 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 107.13% and a net margin of 11.81%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.