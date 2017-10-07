PointState Capital LP Raises Holdings in NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD)

PointState Capital LP raised its position in NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned about 4.63% of NII Holdings worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NII Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 914,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NII Holdings by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NII Holdings by 29.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NII Holdings in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of NII Holdings in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ NIHD) traded down 2.1957% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.4499. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,563 shares. The company’s market cap is $45.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. NII Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $225.10 million during the quarter. NII Holdings had a negative return on equity of 205.87% and a negative net margin of 171.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NII Holdings, Inc. will post ($1.17) EPS for the current year.

NII Holdings Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly.

