PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 45,001 Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 630.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $183,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,210.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $201,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE VVV) remained flat at $24.14 during trading on Friday. 863,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 106.06% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

