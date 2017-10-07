PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Holds Stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. maintained its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial Corp were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ BANX) opened at 20.6764 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. StoneCastle Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANX. JMP Securities raised StoneCastle Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $21.00 price objective on StoneCastle Financial Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCastle Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

StoneCastle Financial Corp Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

