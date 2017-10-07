PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Ship Finance International Limited worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited by 4.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 625,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 313,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited by 767.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE SFL) opened at 14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Ship Finance International Limited had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ship Finance International Limited’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ship Finance International Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Ship Finance International Limited Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

