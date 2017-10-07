PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Fidelity Southern Corporation worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) opened at 23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Fidelity Southern Corporation had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Fidelity Southern Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $125,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

