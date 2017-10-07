Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.85. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 12,695,278 shares changing hands.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 486,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,488.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 20,422.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,742,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 477,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market cap is $667.45 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

