Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Neutral Rating for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) opened at 58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of Simmons First National Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $61,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 547 shares of Simmons First National Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,561,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,802 shares of company stock worth $9,631,084. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation by 1,063.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

