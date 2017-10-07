Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACAD) opened at 38.54 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.72 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 485.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.53) EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 116,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,885 in the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

