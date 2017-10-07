Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $134.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,605 shares. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

