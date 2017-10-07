Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stake Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 1,389.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 112.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,379.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $114,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $161,102 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company set a $210.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pioneer-natural-resources-company-pxd-stake-raised-by-balyasny-asset-management-llc.html.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) opened at 150.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.