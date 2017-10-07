Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,549,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,979 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE PES) opened at 2.40 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s market capitalization is $185.70 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

PES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

