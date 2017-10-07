Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Get Pioneer Energy Services Corp. alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE PES) traded down 4.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 545,180 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $185.70 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s revenue was up 72.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pioneer-energy-services-corp-pes-research-coverage-started-at-imperial-capital.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 183,540 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 217,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 117,007 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.