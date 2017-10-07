Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) Position Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PF. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Foods from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $2,968,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $1,032,673.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,020. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE PF) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 697,530 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $744.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 84.97%.

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

