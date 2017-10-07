Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $161,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 157,222.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,985 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 32.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,304,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,324,000 after purchasing an additional 568,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 307.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 25.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ QLYS) opened at 53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,601.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $90,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,874 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $48.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

