Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 34.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AdvanSix by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NASDAQ:ASIX) opened at 43.16 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

AdvanSix (NASDAQ:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $361.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

