PIMCO ST GLB GV (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

PIMCO ST GLB GV (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PIMCO ST GLB GV has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO ST GLB GV (NYSE:RCS) opened at 9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. PIMCO ST GLB GV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

PIMCO ST GLB GV Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high quality, intermediate-term United States debt securities. The Fund also seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with this objective.

