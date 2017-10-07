Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 1st

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) opened at 23.26 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

