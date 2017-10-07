Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) in a report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) traded down 1.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. 1,608,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

