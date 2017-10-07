Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Given a $41.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has been assigned a $41.00 target price by Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health Corporation from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ PAHC) opened at 37.45 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health Corporation had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $194.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,155,215.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard G. Johnson sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,062,917.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at $151,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,448 shares of company stock worth $10,624,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

