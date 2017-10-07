Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 89.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $263,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,521 shares of company stock worth $15,813,961. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

