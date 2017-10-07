Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1,042,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. held its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 63.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

