Perrigo Company (PRGO) Rating Reiterated by UBS AG

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. UBS AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE PRGO) opened at 86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Perrigo has a one year low of $63.68 and a one year high of $92.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.38 billion.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Needham sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $321,716.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Kochan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $118,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock worth $581,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Perrigo by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

