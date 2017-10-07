Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Pepsico makes up 2.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,829,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,987,000 after acquiring an additional 277,607 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,842,000 after acquiring an additional 733,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,881,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,310,000 after acquiring an additional 495,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,317,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,259 shares. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In other Pepsico news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,372,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pepsico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

