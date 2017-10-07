Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pepsico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC cut Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.71.
Pepsico (NYSE PEP) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,259 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. Pepsico has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.68.
Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pepsico will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.
In other news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,387,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 270.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 66.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pepsico
PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).
