Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pepsico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC cut Pepsico from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pepsico in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Pepsico Inc. alerts:

Pepsico (NYSE PEP) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,259 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. Pepsico has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pepsico will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pepsico-inc-pep-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,387,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at $20,283,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 270.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 66.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.