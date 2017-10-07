Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Director Sells $33,150.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director S Craig Beam sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Craig Beam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoples Bancorp Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, S Craig Beam sold 400 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, S Craig Beam sold 275 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, S Craig Beam sold 600 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, S Craig Beam sold 206 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $6,909.24.

On Wednesday, September 27th, S Craig Beam sold 7,939 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $268,100.03.

On Wednesday, September 20th, S Craig Beam sold 2,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $81,650.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) traded up 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 28,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Director Sells $33,150.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo-director-sells-33150-00-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 361.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $253,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.