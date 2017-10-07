People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2,105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,769,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,155,000 after buying an additional 55,150,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,355,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 132,582.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,653,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,652,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,926,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) opened at 26.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

