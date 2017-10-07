People s United Financial Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

People s United Financial Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $541,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,776,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,768,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE EW) opened at 111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

