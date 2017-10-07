PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Stake Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment Corporation were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 164.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 13.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 616,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 73,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on PennantPark Investment Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

In other PennantPark Investment Corporation news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,784.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) opened at 7.60 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment Corporation had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corporation will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

About PennantPark Investment Corporation

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

