Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGH. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pengrowth Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) opened at 1.06 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $585.38 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Pengrowth Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 127.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pengrowth Energy Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

