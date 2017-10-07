Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for ST Ives PLC (SIV)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ST Ives PLC in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

ST Ives PLC (SIV) opened at 80.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 114.55 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.61. ST Ives PLC has a one year low of GBX 37.50 and a one year high of GBX 148.00.

ST Ives PLC Company Profile

St Ives plc is a United Kingdom-based international marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation and Books. The Company’s Strategic Marketing segment consists of Data, Digital and Insight businesses. The Company’s Marketing Activation segment includes Marketing Print businesses and Field Marketing Business, which deliver marketing communications through a combination of print and in-store marketing services.

