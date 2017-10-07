Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 677 Shares of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL Corporation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PPL Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in PPL Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in PPL Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PPL Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

PPL Corporation (PPL) traded up 0.05% on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,091 shares. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.49.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $112,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,864. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

