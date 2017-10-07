Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Maintains Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp held its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover Corporation were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dover Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dover Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dover Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover Corporation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of Dover Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $94.07. 719,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $94.09.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Maintains Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/peapack-gladstone-financial-corp-maintains-position-in-dover-corporation-dov.html.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Dover Corporation Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.