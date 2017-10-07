Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $506,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE GSK) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 2,771,814 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.03. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.00%.

About GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

