PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,600 Xerox Corporation (XRX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox Corporation by 1,831.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,513,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,914,755 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Corporation by 2,304.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox Corporation by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,726,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xerox Corporation by 108.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,426,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Corporation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,632,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,180 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox Corporation alerts:

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) opened at 32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.37 billion. Xerox Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Xerox Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Xerox Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pdt-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-21600-xerox-corporation-xrx.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox Corporation to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Xerox Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xerox Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xerox Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.