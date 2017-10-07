PDT Partners LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Rudolph Technologies worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 319,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 376,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 301,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 300,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 271,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) opened at 26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

