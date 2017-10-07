PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,800 United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1,702.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Financial Bancorp Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pdt-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-47800-united-financial-bancorp-inc-ubnk.html.

UBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) opened at 18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.22 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $308,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $42,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.