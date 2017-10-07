PDT Partners LLC Buys 59,302 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 288.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CVGI) opened at 7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.34%. Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems.

