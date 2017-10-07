PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given a $69.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

PDC Energy (PDCE) opened at 47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 337.16 and a beta of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. PDC Energy had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1269.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $974,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

