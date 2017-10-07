PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Maintained by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC held its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,161,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,198,000 after acquiring an additional 565,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc. alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.27 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 66.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.98.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Maintained by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-position-maintained-by-timber-creek-capital-management-llc.html.

PayPal Holdings Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.