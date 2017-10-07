PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,648 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of PayPal Holdings worth $139,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.76 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,809. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 66.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

