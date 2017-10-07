Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Paychex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.25 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ PAYX) traded up 0.58% on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,287 shares. Paychex has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/paychex-inc-payx-earns-equal-weight-rating-from-morgan-stanley.html.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $409,707.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,389.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 33,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,911,075.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,270 shares of company stock worth $6,543,888. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $3,481,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,237,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,742,000 after acquiring an additional 813,930 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.