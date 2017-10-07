Paul D. Mckinney Buys 250,000 Shares of Yuma Energy, Inc. (YUMA) Stock

Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:YUMA) insider Paul D. Mckinney bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yuma Energy, Inc. (YUMA) opened at 0.94 on Friday. Yuma Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company’s market capitalization is $11.81 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Yuma Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

