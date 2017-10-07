Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,454,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,168,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,373,000 after acquiring an additional 627,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,519,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,337,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $11,092,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,736,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,463,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at 143.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

